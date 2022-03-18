Police identify man fatally shot in northern Durham neighborhood

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in northern Durham this week as 39-year-old Aldamon Boykin of Durham.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Big Leaf Way between Braggtown and the Eno River.

Officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police have said the shooting did not appear to be random and the investigation remains ongoing.

It was at least the seventh fatal shooting in the Bull City this year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 919-560-4440 x 29245 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.