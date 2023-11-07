Police identify man who was fatally shot Nov. 3 outside an Ocala Burger King

Ocala Police Department officials have released the name of the person shot and killed in the city on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Valliant of Belleview.

Detectives also have charged a man and woman with tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

According to officers, Valliant was meeting with someone at the Burger King parking lot, 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd., on Nov. 3. While there, there was some type of altercation and Valliant was shot.

Valliant was transported to Maricamp ER, where he died.

Law enforcement officials have not said with whom Valliant was meeting. They also have not said how many times he was shot and or provided any other details of the shooting.

Not as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said while investigating the shooting they received information that two people may be connected to the case in some way. Officers were able to find the duo, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman and Tulana Joshua.

Coleman, 29, and Joshua, 33, both of Ocala, were interviewed by detectives. The two were arrested after the interview and transported to the county jail.

They are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Police did not elaborate on those charges.

Coleman faces additional charges: two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Coleman has served time in prison for burglary and grand theft. He has been out of prison since October 2019. Since his release, he has been charged with felony battery.

Coleman is being held without bail, according to jail records. Locally, Joshua, whose bail was set at $5,000, does not have a criminal record. As of Tuesday, she remained at the county jail.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Detective Mike Diesso at (352) 369-7000, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

