Police identify man who was fatally shot along Bridgeville-area road Saturday afternoon

A 26-year-old man who was found on a roadway in the Coverdale Crossroads community near Bridgeville has been identified by Delaware State Police as Daquan Lake.

State troopers were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive for a report of a shooting.

That's where they found Lake suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. The Bridgeville-area man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators' preliminary investigation found that Lake was on Mill Park Drive speaking with a large group of people standing in the roadway when an unknown person shot Lake. The crowd then fled the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify man found fatally wounded near Bridgeville roadway