Police identify man fatally shot by Marshall County deputy after chase

CULVER — Police have identified the man fatally shot by a Marshall County deputy earlier this week as Dylan Bush, 33, a Culver native.

Police say they attempted to pull over Bush for suspected drunk driving Sunday afternoon. But he refused to stop, according to police, and led officers on a pursuit until stopping in the parking lot of a store, where he was fatally shot.

Bush pinned a Marshall County police officer between his car and the officer's police cruiser before he was shot, according to Indiana State Police, who are handling the investigation.

Officials have not named the officer who shot Bush. Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel said the department’s practice is to not name officers involved in a shooting until they have been formally interviewed.

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said state public records laws do not require police to name officers involved in shootings and usually defer to the agency.

According to police, workers at a 7-Eleven in Culver called 911 around 2 p.m. Sunday, saying they suspected a drunk man was about to get in a car. An officer with the Culver Police Department located the car a few blocks west of the gas station and tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Bush.

Bush did not stop, according to police and scanner traffic, and began leading officers, including Marshall County police and the Argos Police Department, on a pursuit.

Bush first drove to his house, southwest of Culver, before circling back to the northern edge of town. Call logs from Marshall County police show cars involved in the chase were driving somewhere between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

The call logs also indicate that one police cruiser got a flat tire, while a second became stuck in mud at some point during the chase.

About 35 minutes after officers first attempted to pull Bush over, he stopped in the parking lot of a Park 'N' Shop on North Lake Shore Drive.

The Marshall County deputy got out of his vehicle and began walking toward Bush’s stopped car, placing himself between the suspect’s vehicle and his own cruiser, police say. Bush then drove forward, pinning the officer between the two cars, and the deputy fired “several rounds,” according to police.

Bush was hit and pulled away, but crashed into a nearby parked car. Scanner traffic and incident logs show the officer attempted to perform CPR and a medical helicopter was called in, but Bush was declared dead at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Hassel said.

