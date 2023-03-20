Police identify man fatally stabbed over weekend

Mar. 20—Police have publicly identified the man who died early Saturday morning after he was fatally stabbed in downtown Frederick.

Romario Tevin Anderson, 28, of Frederick, died after being stabbed multiple times, according to Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of North Market Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Long previously said.

Officers found Anderson with multiple stab wounds and rendered first aid, but he died at the scene.

Muslim Durzada, owner of the hookah lounge Exhale, told the News-Post on Saturday that the stabbing happened in his kitchen. Exhale is at 405 N. Market St.

Police have not confirmed whether they found Anderson in the Exhale kitchen.

Durzada said on Saturday that he was at the cash register helping a customer when he heard someone say there was a fight in the kitchen.

When he went to the kitchen, Durzada said, he found Anderson on the ground.

Long said on Monday that police are continuing to look into what happened before sharing more details.

