Mar. 20—St. Joseph police have confirmed the identity of a body found over the weekend.

James A. Young, 44, was a homeless man whose body was found Saturday at Sixth and Messanie streets, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said. The cause of death is currently unknown, but there is no indication of suspicious activity, he said.

