Police identify man found dead in Avondale

Jerry Spencer, 42, was found shot inside a car in the 500 block of Carplin Police, according to a statement from the department.

Police responded at around 5 p.m.

The man was found shot an unknown number of times inside a vehicle on Carplin Place, police at the scene said.

“It was very obvious that he was deceased,” Cincinnati Police Capt. Joe Richardson said. “Right now, we’re just waiting on the homicide unit. We don’t know how many times he was shot. We don’t know who did it, so this is a developing situation.”

