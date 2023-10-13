Police identify man found dead in Olathe home after being shot at by officer

The man found dead in an Olathe residence late Tuesday after a police officer fired shots at him has been identified as Dane Laing, a 33-year-old resident of the city.

Sgt. John Moncayo, an Olathe police spokesman, said in a brief statement Thursday evening that Laing died of a gunshot wound. Further information about Laing’s death was not available, Moncayo said.

As of Thursday, police had yet to say whether an officer who fired at Laing had struck him with a bullet. The shooting unfolded as Laing, described as a suspect in an assault investigation, was attempting to gain entry to a neighbor’s house, according to police.

Around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to the 23500 block of West 126th Terrace to investigate a reported assault. As they were speaking to a person who reported the incident, police have said, Laing ran past the officers while armed with a handgun.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

After the shots were fired, Laing entered the neighbor’s house and its residents were left unharmed, according to police. A police operation was initiated, which included the use of a drone, until Laing was confirmed dead inside the house.

The Johnson County Critical Incident Investigation Team, which reviews deadly uses of force, was called on to investigate the shooting. Olathe police put the officers involved on paid leave, in line with standard procedure, as the investigation is underway.