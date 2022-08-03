Police identify man found dead at St. Petersburg marina

ST. PETERSBURG — Police on Wednesday identified the man found dead at the Harborage Marina last week.

The body of John Telford, 45, was discovered about 9:20 p.m. on July 27 at the marina at 1500 2nd St. S, according to St. Petersburg police. Telford’s body was found floating in the water near a docked boat, a police spokesperson said.

The investigation so far does not suggest foul play but the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Telford’s cause of death, police said.