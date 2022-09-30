Police identify man found dead in Largo Central Park pond

LARGO — Police on Friday released the name of the man found dead in a pond at Largo Central Park a day earlier.

A passerby called police shortly before 2 p.m. after spotting the body of Michael Jeremy Hare, 51, floating in the pond near the Military Court of Honor in Largo Central Park, according to Largo police. Investigators pulled Hare’s body from the water and did not find identification on him, but later confirmed his identity and notified his next of kin, police said.

It’s unclear how long Hare was in the pond before he was found. A police spokesperson said Thursday that Hare’s death did not appear to be related to Hurricane Ian, which passed through the area on Wednesday and Thursday. A news release issued Friday said investigators had not yet determined if his death was storm related.

The case remained under investigation Friday and no other details were available for release, police said.

The 70-acre park is located near the intersection of East Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.