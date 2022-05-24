Police identify man found dead in Hebron

May 24—HEBRON — Police have identified the man found dead in a driveway on Saturday as Joseph Serra Jr., 37.

Police said today the investigation into the incident remains active, adding that there is no immediate threat to the public.

State police with the Troop K barracks said Sunday the man, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in the driveway of a home at 158 Grayville Road on Saturday. Town property records list the owner as Joseph Serra Sr.

Police responded to the area at 5:11 p.m., where a male resident at the scene said that he found the victim on the ground in the driveway.

Police determined the man had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds," and emergency medical responders subsequently pronounced the man dead, police said.

The investigation is underway by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad. Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective David bennet at david.bennett@ct.gov