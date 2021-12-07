Joseph Hines, 27, of Knoxville, was the person found in an alley Monday morning with a gunshot wound, Knoxville police say.

Police reported that the man was pronounced dead after he was found off of Juanita Cannon Street.

"There is no suspect information available at this time," police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Police identify man who was found dead in Knoxville alley