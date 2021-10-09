Police identify man found dead in Lewiston pickup truck fire

Oct. 9—The Lewiston Police Department on Friday identified the body found inside a burning pickup truck in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 as 57-year-old Lewiston resident Michael T. Devin.

Capt. Jeff Klone confirmed that Devin is the son of 76-year-old Edwina "Eddy" Devin, the victim of a Sept. 30 homicide at her home on Cove Road in Grangeville. Lewiston police and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office have been conducting a joint investigation into the cases because of the similar time frames and the relationship of the deceased individuals.

Investigators received notice of Michael Devin's identity from the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday evening, Klone said. They announced earlier this week that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner completed an autopsy Monday, but the cause and manner of Michael Devin's death remained undetermined as of Friday, Klone said. The office made the identification using dental records.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ullmer didn't return a call seeking comment on the identification. But Klone said their joint efforts are progressing.

"Now that we've partnered up and we're able to share information, (the investigation is) moving forward," Klone said. "It may not be as fast as the public wants, or as fast as we want for that matter. But it is moving forward."

First responders found Michael Devin's remains inside a burning 2007 GMC pickup truck at approximately 3:20 a.m. Oct. 1 on Nez Perce Drive east of Juniper Drive in Lewiston. Information gathered at the scene led police to a home at 1817 12th Ave., which is owned by Michael Devin, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor's Office.

Police closed that block of 12th Avenue for several hours on the morning of Oct. 1 before a SWAT team entered, only to find it unoccupied.

Last week, Klone said police believe the death is an isolated incident, and there is no further danger to the public. Police are asking anyone who may have information to call (208) 746-0171 and speak to Detective Brian Erickson or Sgt. Jason Leavitt.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.