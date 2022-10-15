Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood

WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to talk to a mother who was driving her elementary-school-aged daughter to school when they spotted the body, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Heather Marie Baker said her daughter saw the victim on the side of Peachtree Battle Drive lying motionless in the driveway of a vacant lot.

Baker said she’s proud of her daughter for spotting the tragic scene and that they wish the man could have been saved.

Authorities doesn’t believe Eberhart was from the neighborhood or lived in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

If you have information about this case, contact Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-6900.

