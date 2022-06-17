Police identify man found dead in Red Robin as employee Joseph Doyle

Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Salt River Police have identified the deceased man discovered in a Red Robin restaurant in Scottsdale.

Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant located off 8900 E. Talking Stick Way, according to a press release issued Friday.

Doyle’s body was found Sunday when police responded to a different employee’s call for a broken door at the location at 9:19 a.m., according to police. Upon arriving they conducted a protective sweep of the restaurant and discovered Doyle.

Police believe Doyle was murdered during a suspected robbery.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information on this case or who may have been near the Scottsdale Pavilions on June 12 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to call 480-850-923.

