Police identify the man found dead earlier this month near Third Creek Greenway

The man who was found in the dead in the creek at Third Creek Greenway on the night of July 15 is Jeffery Dean Mason, 59, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department. The cause of death has not been determined, police say.

Based on the Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary examination, foul play is not suspected.

The body was discovered by a passer-by at around 6:20 p.m. that day, police said earlier this month. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to help recover Mason's body from the waterway, the release said.

