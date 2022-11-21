Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brevard County backyard

Police are continue to search for suspects in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville.

Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found James Tirion Mack, 61, of Titusville, in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to a news release, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 3 a.m.

Police said the suspect(s) are still at large and are believed to have known the victim.

This homicide remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

