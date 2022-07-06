Police identify man found shot, killed after birthday party at Phoenix home

Phoenix police identified 33-year-old Eduardo Cellejas as the man who was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a west Phoenix home Sunday morning.

The homeowners, who called in a shooting at around 10:15 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road, said they found Cellejas in their backyard that morning after he attended a birthday party at their home the night before, according to a Phoenix Police Department press release.

Cellejas was rushed to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

According to police, witnesses said a possible suspect left the area before the police were called. As of Wednesday afternoon, Phoenix police have no suspects in custody and are still actively investigating the case.

