Police identify man found in Yuma canal; investigation underway

Yuma Police Department.

Authorities in Yuma are investigating the cause of death of a man, whose body was found in a Yuma canal on Monday, police said.

He was identified as 28-year-old Jose Jesus Velasco, who was reported missing on Jan. 24 in San Luis, an Arizona town that shares a border with San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

Police said the initial investigation did not show signs of foul play, according to a Wednesday press release.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Yuma police officers responded to the area of South Avenue 3E and East 48th Street after workers with the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District reported said they found a body in a nearby canal, police said.

The Yuma Police Department Dive Team recovered Velasco's body soon after.

An investigation was ongoing and the Yuma Police Department offered up to a $1,000 reward for any information that lead to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

