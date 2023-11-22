Police identify man they say injured 4 in Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart shooting

A man who police say injured four people during a shooting at an Ohio Walmart before shooting himself has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of Dayton, Ohio.

Benjamin Charles Jones opened fire at a Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., the Beavercreek Police Department said.

He wounded four adult victims, three women and one man, who were taken to local hospitals. As of Tuesday, three of the victims were in stable condition. The fourth was still in critical condition but was stable.

The four victims were all shoppers and were located throughout the store at the time they were shot.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene," Walmart said in a statement, WHIO-TV reported.

What happened during the shooting at the Walmart?

Police said Jones entered the store at around 8:35 p.m.. At 8:36 p.m. police said they received a call about a man with a rifle in the store. Jones began shooting as police were trying to gather information.

First responding officers arrived at the Walmart at 8:39 p.m. and heard the gunshots. As they made their way through the store, the found Jones dead from what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Body camera footage played during a press conference, shows the first responding officer running into the store, asking an employee where the gunman is and what he looks like.

A gunshot can be heard going off as the officer enters the Walmart. As he rounds a corner, he sees the gunman's body in the vision center.

Who is Benjamin Charles Jones?

So far, police are still collecting information on Jones. They have not released much information on him but said he was originally local to the area, but had just moved back from Las Vegas.

Alisha Ring, who was shopping when the shooting unfolded told the Dayton Daily News that the shooter was a young “tall, skinny, white guy” who "looked like he was on a mission."

Jones had a High-Point .45-caliber carbine long gun, police said.

Jones lived in Dayton and police are assisting in the investigation and looking into his home, the Dayton Police Department said in a statement.

“At this juncture, it does not appear that the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual,” read a statement from the Dayton Police Department. “Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this tragic incident.”

The Beavercreek Police Department is being assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation.

