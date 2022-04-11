Police identify man killed in Bloomfield shooting, no arrests made yet

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office identified the man who was shot and killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Bloomfield.

Christian Lisaldes Perez, 23, of Newark, was shot near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and 16th Street. Police pronounced Perez dead at the scene at 3:18 p.m. Two others, who police did not identify but said were in their 30s, were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital where one is in critical condition, and the other is stable, the prosecutors said.

Authorities have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line a 1-877-847-7432.

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said his goal in the coming days will be to assure citizens of the 3rd Ward that their neighborhood is safe. The area where the shooting occurred is near the Newark border, and he said it "always has targeted patrols" to thwart violence.

The shooting was the first homicide in Bloomfield in 2022. The last reported homicide in Bloomfield took place in August 2020 when Kevin Roberts, 47 of Newark, was shot on First Avenue between 15th and 13th street.

