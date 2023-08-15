Police identify man killed after breaking into a car

Man shot and killed by Tempe police after reportedly breaking into a car Monday afternoon has been identified as 45-year-old John Andreyo.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Tempe police officers responded to a call from a business owner who heard from a customer that a man was breaking into a car in the parking lot near Baseline and Rural Roads, according to the Tempe Police Department.

When officers arrived, they noticed a man in the parking lot who matched the description reported to them, however, they quickly lost sight of him. They continued searching the area and noticed the man, identified as Andreyo, crouching down in a nearby below ground stairwell, according to police.

At the top of the stairwell, two officers, with their firearms drawn, began shouting verbal commands at Andreyo. They shouted for him to show his hands because they were concealed in his backpack. One of the officers switched out his gun for a taser, according to police.

According to Tempe police, Andreyo then removed a firearm from his backpack and pointed it at the officers. The armed officer and Andreyo exchanged gunfire, stopping when Andreyo was struck.

The officers administered immediate aid, but Andreyo was later pronounced dead at the hospital, said police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: John Andreyo killed by Tempe police after breaking into a car