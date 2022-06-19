A man died early Sunday morning following a shooting in Camp Washington, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 4:42 a.m. to a report of a person down at the 2800 block of Colerain Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Maurice Roberts, 34, was dead at the scene when officers arrived, officials said.

An investigation into Roberts' death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in Camp Washington shooting