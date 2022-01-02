Police identify man killed in double shooting on New Year’s Eve in Portsmouth

Police identified the man killed in a double shooting on New Year’s Eve in Portsmouth.

Officers were called at 2:24 p.m. for a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, just off of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a new release.

Donta Copeland, 34, had a fatal injury and a second man was taken to a hospital with an injury considered life-threatening. Officials said Sunday the second man is expected to recover.

Portsmouth police have not provided details about the circumstances of the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Police have asked anyone who can help with the investigation to call the Portsmouth Police Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com