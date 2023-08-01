Police identify man killed during standoff at Palm Bay home

Palm Bay police have released the name of the man who was killed after they say he fired a gun at officers during a standoff Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Scotia Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers were told a man was pointing a firearm at family members in the home and threatening to kill them. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators were called out to the home to help end the standoff peacefully. However, after several hours, police say the man fired a gun at officers, forcing them to return fire.

The man was shot several times and died at the scene, according to police. He was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Kyle Larkin.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave with pay, which is the normal procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

