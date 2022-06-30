Police identify man killed in early morning West End shooting
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a person was fatally shot.
Mario Williams, 39, was found shot in the 800 block of Poplar Street in the West End just after midnight, police said in a statement.
Williams was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information on his shooting: 513-352-3040.
Photo provided by Enquirer Media partner Fox 19.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in West End shooting