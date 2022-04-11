This crash Sunday on Center Hill Avenue took the life of 24-year-old Jordan Williams.

A man killed in a crash in Winton Hills Sunday has been identified, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of Center Hill Avenue to investigate a crash, according to a department news release.

Police said 24-year-old Jordan Williams was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 eastbound on Center Hill Avenue when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Acura driving in the opposite direction.

Williams suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, the release states.

The 69-year-old woman who was driving the Acura also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the UC Medical Center, where she's currently being treated and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the department's traffic unit at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in fatal Winton Hills Crash Sunday