Police identify man killed in fatal shooing on West Dexter Street

Montrell Scott, 24, of Freeport, is the first homicide victim of 2022. There were five homicides in Freeport last year.

FREEPORT — The Freeport Police Department has identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting as 24-year-old Montrell Scott.

Scott, of Freeport, died at a Rockford hospital Friday after being shot Thursday, Feb. 10, on the unit block of West Dexter Street.

Deputy Police Chief Travis Davis said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m, and that it appears to be gang related.

More crime news: Freeport 16-year-old killed in shooting had big dreams and a big heart, family says

Two people are being sought as persons of interest. A car believed to be involved has been impounded.

The death marks the city's first homicide of 2022. Freeport had five killings last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport Police 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online or through the P3 mobile app.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Police identify Freeport's first homicide victim of 2022