Police identify man killed in front of 3-year-old in DeKalb road rage shooting

DeKalb County police believe that road rage may have led to a shooting that killed a 25-year-old on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot on Gresham Road. Officers found Darryl Wiley with multiple gunshot wounds and a 3-year-old girl cut by flying glass.

Wiley died at a nearby hospital. Paramedics evaluated the 3-year-old for her injuries.

Police have now charged Eric Simmons with murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators believe that it started as road rage on Interstate 20 and that Simmons followed Wiley to the parking lot and started shooting.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained surveillance video of the shooting from a nearby business.

The video showed a gold or beige SUV pull into the parking lot and the black SUV followed. The people in the SUVs appeared to have some type of interaction.

The investigation remains ongoing. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Simmons’ booking photo.

