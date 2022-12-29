Police identify man killed in Hampton on Christmas Eve

A 31-year-old Newport News man was identified Thursday by Hampton police as the victim in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting.

Timothy B. Anderson II was killed during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. Police got a call at 3:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, Sgt. Ashley Jenrette wrote in a news release.

At the scene, officers found Anderson lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics from the Hampton Fire and Rescue Division pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not released a description of a possible suspect. “The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” Jenrette wrote.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also send anonymous tips at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers don’t have to appear in court and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com