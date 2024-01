A man killed in Newport News over the weekend has been identified by police.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of 35th Street after ShotSpotter was activated just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police found 38-year-old Jave Irvin Edwards with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital. He later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

