Police identify man killed in Norfolk crash over the weekend

Norfolk police identified a 26-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Jose Andres Pichardo Reinoso, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was the driver and only person in the vehicle, police said.

The crash happened Saturday in the 1500 block of East Princess Anne Road, according to a news release. Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but investigators believe speed was a contributing factor.

