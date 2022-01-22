Police identify man killed in Northside shooting Saturday morning

One man is dead after a shooting in Northside early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Police said they found 35-year-old Delmar Griffin with a gunshot wound.

He was declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in Northside Saturday morning