A 52-year-old man was killed in Over-the-Rhine Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Elm Street around 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the man as 52-year-old William Reliford.

The investigation into Reliford's death is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine Thursday morning