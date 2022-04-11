Police identify man killed in Roslindale double shooting

Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting in Roslindale Friday night.

Dreshaun Johnson, 31, of Mattapan, was one of two men found with gunshot wounds near the ALFA gas station at 4137 Washington St., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 9:48 p.m. Friday.

After the shooting, investigators said they interviewed several witnesses who were at the scene.

“I know there were witnesses there,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “That has to be scary for anyone who is in the process of getting gas when something like this happens.”

Boston Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470. Tips may be left anonymously at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

