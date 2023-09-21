Police identify man killed in shooting near Palm Lane and 37th Street in Phoenix

Phoenix police have identified a man who died after being shot Tuesday evening near Palm Lane and 37th Street as 39-year-old Bryson McKenzie.

At about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 2000 block of North 37th Street, police said.

Officers found McKenzie suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.

Patrol officers at the scene detained a man who was later questioned by homicide detectives, police said.

No arrest had been made in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, police said, and the investigation remained open.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man killed Tuesday near Palm Lane, 37th Street