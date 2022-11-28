Police identify man killed in Thanksgiving shooting in Five Points neighborhood

Stock image Knoxville Police Department KPD Cruiser Squad Car Dodge Charger

Knoxville police have identified the man killed in a Thanksgiving shooting as 27-year-old Martel Thomas. He recently moved to Knoxville from Detroit, a release from a department spokesperson stated.

At around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood, the press release stated. Officers found a man inside a car who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, the release stated.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and then finding the victim dead inside the car, according to the release. A possible suspect was seen driving away after the shooting, and police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

No suspects have been arrested or charged, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

