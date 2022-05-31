Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in Norfolk

Police identified a 25-year-old man fatally shot late Sunday night in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

Norfolk police responded to a shooting around midnight in the 700 block of B Avenue, just off Church Street. Officers found Paul Robinson, of Norfolk, with a gunshot wound, police said.

Robinson was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second fatal shooting in Olde Huntersville this month, with the first happening three streets over around two weeks ago.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com