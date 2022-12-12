Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at a Fresno apartment complex

Fresno police on Monday identified the man killed in an apartment shooting over the weekend that started as a dispute.

Police said Bernardo Coronado, 42, was killed after gunfire rang about 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Lane near Sylmar avenues.

Witnesses said they heard yelling before about six shots and found Coronado lying in the street. He was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said.

Police said he was with his girlfriend at the complex before he got into an argument with several others. During the dispute, someone opened fire, striking him several times.

Police provided no information on any possible suspects.

The killing marks the 56th homicide this year in Fresno, which is lower than the past two particularly violent years.

In 2020 and 2021, there were 74 homicides in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

