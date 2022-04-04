Police identify man killed in weekend Hornerstown shooting

Apr. 4—Johnstown police detectives have released the name of the man who was shot and killed early Sunday in the Hornerstown section of the city.

Elliot West, 60, died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the 600 block of Horner Street around 1 a.m. in the area of 3 Reds Tavern.

West was pronounced dead at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the torso, according to a complaint affidavit.

Detectives charged Arlaya Lee Morris, 40, of the 700 block of Ash Street, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

Police recovered shell casings but not a gun, Detective Mark Britton said.

Police also are trying to determine what sparked the shooting, he said.

The incident began when Morris and West left the Elks Lodge on Horner Street. A witness reported seeing Morris following West while holding a handgun and walking toward 3 Reds, the affidavit said.

Morris allegedly fired multiple rounds and West collapsed outside the bar. The witness instructed bar patrons to not exit through the parking lot door. Witnesses found West leaning against the building, the affidavit said.

Morris is a convicted felon and is not permitted to carry a weapon, police said. She was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, where she is being held without bond.