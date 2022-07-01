Police identify man seen on camera holding gun over, killing man in Smyrna

Police have identified a man seen on surveillance camera running up on a 22-year-old man in Smyrna and holding a gun over him before shooting and killing him.

Michael Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed in the Five Points Shopping Center on Roswell Street on May 16.

Channel 2 obtained surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the victim hold the door open for two woman as all three walk out of the store. They chat on the sidewalk for a few minutes before a man in a black hoodie first walks, then runs up behind Ezzard, struggles with him for a few moments over the gun and then shoots him.

Investigators have now identified the man in that video as Terrill Anton Jones. They say they have received warrants to charge Jones with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones has not yet been arrested. Police say they believe he could be hiding in the east Atlanta or DeKalb County areas.

He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police say that Jones escaped from the scene in a gray Honda four-door vehicle that a woman was driving. They have not released any details on who that woman may be.

