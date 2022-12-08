Police identify man they shot, arrested on suspicion of threatening people with knife

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police have identified the man they shot and arrested on Saturday after receiving reports about him threatening people with a knife.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old John Torp, threatened a victim while at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The unidentified victim later told detectives that he was stopped at the light at 27th Avenue and Thomas Road when he heard a bang on his van. The victim stepped out of his van to investigate and saw Torp holding a fixed blade knife, according to court documents.

Torp pointed the knife at the victim; threatening him to which the victim responded by pulling out his own firearm and pointing it at Torp in self-defense, according to court documents.

The victim returned to his vehicle and proceeded to a nearby gas station and called 9-1-1.

According to court documents, Torp continued to follow the victim to the parking lot with the knife still in hand and began throwing large rocks at the van. The victim headed westbound on Thomas Road with Torp persisting, still throwing rocks at the victim's van.

Officers located Torp standing in a parking lot near west Thomas Road and when prompted with verbal commands from officers, Torp fled, court documents state.

Officers chased Torp on foot until they saw him approaching another vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. One of the officers fired at Torp, striking him on his lower extremities, according to court documents.

Torp was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive, documents state.

Upon release from the hospital, Torp was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces one count of assault, offenses against a public officer and one unnamed charge.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identify man shot, arrested for threatening people with knife