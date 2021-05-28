Police identify man shot in Keauhou

May 28—Hawaii County police identified today the victim of a shooting Tuesday in Keauhou as 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona.

Police responded shortly after 9 :30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, known as "End of the World."

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on Wednesday found that Richmond died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and determined the manner of death was homicide.

Detectives have classified the case as a second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell at (808 ) 326-4646, ext. 262, via email at Kimmerlyn.Makuakane-Jarrell @hawaiicounty.gov or to the police department's non-emergency line at (808 ) 935-3311.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.