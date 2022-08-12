Police identify man shot and killed in North Memphis

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified a man shot and killed in North Memphis last month.

Beau Grauer was found inside a home in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on Sunday, July 24, around 10:30 p.m.

He had been shot and died from his injuries, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot and killed in North Memphis, officials say

Surveillance video recorded a mid-sized SUV in the home’s driveway before Grauer’s arrival. Neighbors also reported seeing a dark-colored 4-door sedan in the area before the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip.

Your identification will remain completely anonymous.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: