Police identify man who was shot and killed by officers outside Independence home

Police identified the 32-year-old man as the person killed in a police shooting by officers responding to an armed disturbance outside an Independence home last week, a police spokesperson said.

The investigation into the shooting of Sief Bani-Khalid of Independence is ongoing by the Police Involved Investigation Team, which is comprised of a team of detectives from departments in eastern Jackson County, said Officer Kelley Rupert with the Independence Police Department.

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. Feb. 22 to the 700 block of North Frandsen Road to check out a report that gunshots had been fired.

Arriving officers encountered Bani-Khalid at the front door entryway and gave commands that were heard by witnesses, police have said. Two officers fired their weapons, striking and killing Bani-Khalid.

Officers then provided medical aid. Bani-Khalid was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a firearm was allegedly found near where he was shot. He was also allegedly wearing a fanny pack containing ammunition.

Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on automatic administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.