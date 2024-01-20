Police identify man shot, killed at Otter Creek Parkway apartment complex in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex this week.

Police say they found 27-year-old Owen Mitchell unresponsive in a breezeway of building 9 at Otter Creek Villas apartments located on 13600 Otter Creek Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Man killed in overnight shooting at Little Rock apartment complex

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene by homicide detectives and then transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Crime Scene Search Unit conducted the preliminary investigation and began canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance, according to authorities.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.

