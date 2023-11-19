Police identify man shot and killed Saturday in Price Cutter parking lot

Springfield Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday outside a grocery store.

Nathan Williams, a 25-year-old Springfield resident, succumbed to a gunshot wound near Price Cutter on East St. Louis Street, an incident police said occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the parking lot.

The woman who reportedly fired the gun was questioned by detectives but had not been arrested as of Sunday morning. Williams and the woman, who was not identified in the police report, reportedly knew each other.

SPD is still gathering information. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office to review and decide on filing criminal charges.

Williams' death Saturday marks the third Springfield shooting homicide in six days.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police identify man shot and killed Saturday in Price Cutter lot