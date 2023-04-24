Police identify man shot, killed after shootout at Gwinnett County gas station

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County gas station over the weekend.

On Sunday, just after 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at the Shell gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 39-year-old Marcus Bush, of Covington, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, in the back of the gas station.

Authorities said Bush is seen arguing with multiple men at the gas pumps. At this time, it’s unknown was the argument was about.

However, officials said the verbal altercation led to a shootout, leaving Bush dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and call the department at 770-513-5300.

