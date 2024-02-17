Police identify man suspected of stealing state truck, initiating police chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MPS) released the name of the man suspected of stealing a state-owned truck on Friday afternoon and leading police on a chase throughout two counties.

Police say Flavio Cesar Lanuza, 27, of Laurel, Md., stole a Maryland Department of Transportation State High Way Administration vehicle and led police on a pursuit through Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

During the chase, Lanuza hit more than a dozen cars.

He was eventually arrested at about 6:30 p.m. after the stolen car broke down in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike in Silver Spring.

Lanuza is believed to have hit 13 cars, leading to a civilian, two law enforcement members, a Maryland State trooper and a Montgomery County Police officer being taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

After his arrest, Lanuza was taken to Suburban Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Charges are pending, including vehicle theft and first-degree assault.

