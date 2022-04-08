Police identify man and two women in possible murder-suicide at Overland Park home

A man and two women have been identified among the dead in a possible murder-suicide in Overland Park, police said Friday.

Johnnie Hill, 71, Susan Hill, 64, and Desiree Hill, 34, were found dead inside a residence late Thursday morning, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for Overland Park Police Department.

Police were dispatched about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 9200 block of Nieman Road to help a person, who had family inside the residence, with a welfare check, Lacy said.

The person had been trying to contact the three family members, but was not successful, he said.

When officers entered the home they found three people and a dog all dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said they are confident that one of the Hill family members in the house carried out the shooting. They are not looking for additional suspects.

Police are still investigating the deaths.

The killings Thursday marked the second and third in Overland Park this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw one homicide in 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Thursday killings to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.